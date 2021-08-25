Advertisement

Detectives say gay man found dead in car was wearing women’s clothes, may have been factor in his killing

Police say he had multiple gunshot wounds; an autopsy has been ordered
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group's website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken and Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has identified a Webster Parish resident as the man found dead in a vehicle in Caddo Parish.

He is 25-year-old Brennan Johnson, who lived on Fincher Road in Minden, a coroner’s office spokesman said.

Shreveport police got a call around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23 to check out a car parked behind a house in the 300 block of W 74th Street. That’s off Linwood Road in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Responding officers found Johnson’s body inside the car. Authorities say he had multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene. An autopsy has been ordered.

Detectives say Johnson is known as “Pooh” or “Poo” and that he was found dead dressed in women’s clothing. Police say Johnson was a gay man; investigators are trying to determine if this was a factor in his killing.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Johnson’s death to call Shreveport police detectives at 318-673-7300 or 318-673-6955.

Or contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling 318-673-7373, using the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to provide information anonymously. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this crime.

