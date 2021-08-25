Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to 1974 slaying of 17-year-old Texas girl

High school student Carla Walker, 17, was killed in 1974.
High school student Carla Walker, 17, was killed in 1974.(Police photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A man stopped his capital murder trial with a guilty plea to the 1974 killing of a 17-year-old Texas girl. Glen McCurley was immediately sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole for the abduction, torture, rape and killing of Carla Walker.

Prosecutors had said they would not seek the death penalty for the 78-year-old Fort Worth man.

Walker was outside a Valentine’s Day party at a bowling alley the night of Feb. 17, 1974, when a man pistol-whipped her boyfriend and grabbed Walker.

Investigators weren’t able to solve the case until DNA technology advanced enough that a complete genetic profile could be developed from evidence gleaned from the girl’s clothing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emma Presler is not currently in custody and police released a recent 2020 booking photo of the...
Wanted Texas teenager charged with murder, accused of setting man on fire
Officers don’t know where or when the shooting occurred, police spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said...
Police identify man who died of gunshot wound at local hospital after car crashed into fence
An area school district that has recorded almost 430 cases of COVID-19 among students,...
One area school district rejects health department recommendation to close for 10 days
Cedric Marks, 47, is charged with capital murder. (Jail photo)
Central Texas man accused of killing longtime friends, burying body in Oklahoma may represent himself
Small school district in West Texas to go into quarantine after massive coronavirus outbreak.
Texas town reeling from COVID-19 outbreaks

Latest News

Agents foil human smuggling attempt
Agents find individuals hidden in wooden crates
Counselors from the Connally ISD and the Region 12 Education Service Center will be available...
COVID-19 claims the life of Central Texas social studies teacher
Tyler woman pleads guilty to scamming thousands of elderly victims
Few ICU beds are available. (File)
‘We are in a standoff with the Delta variant,” Waco mayor says