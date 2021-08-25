Police look for suspect in theft from local H-E-B store
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) – Harker Heights police are looking for a suspect in a theft from a local H-E-B store.
The incident occurred on Aug. 20, police said, but no further details were provided.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Harker Heights Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (254) 953-5400, option No. 2.
