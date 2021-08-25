Retro Revolution featuring the ‘greatest disco band in the world’ will benefit 2 local charities

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) – Two local nonprofits formed following the 2015 death of 15-year-old Rhett Hering, the son of McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering and his wife Lorna, will have their biggest fundraiser to date this weekend.

The money raised from the Retro Revolution Saturday night in McGregor will benefit both the Rhett Revolution, a nonprofit created to spread kindness and love to others in many ways and Archway of Hope, a nonprofit that offers hope to those who have lost someone “way to soon.”

The event from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Exchange Event Center at 300 South Jefferson Ave. in McGregor includes dinner, drinks, dancing, and an auction.

There's no mistaking the event's disco theme. (Courtesy photo)

The band Le Freak, which bills itself as the “greatest disco band in the world,” performs.

Tickets are $150 each or $1,750 for a table of eight and may be purchased online.

More than 400 have already been sold.

Rhett Hering lit up lives wherever he went. (Courtesy photos)

On December 28, 2015, Rhett was killed instantly at the end of his driveway in a UTV accident.

Rhett was a popular, well-loved family member and friend.

Within days of his death, the community was thinking of ways to carry on his legacy of love.

“Rhett was the best of both of us,” Jimmy said.

“He was kind of magical,” Lorna added.

“He just had this way of loving people and making everybody feel important and we just felt like we really had to do something to keep that spirit alive of kindness and fun and joy and including people.”

The Rhett Revolution, while born out of tragedy, has brought joy to countless people since forming in 2016.

The nonprofit has taken over the McGregor food pantry, not only helping fund it, but also staffing it with volunteers.

They’ve also supplied nutritional food for students as well as clothing and necessities.

“It was said a love like Rhett’s could start a revolution and that’s really what we hope to do,” Lorna said.

“Just keep spreading kindness and love and now we’re even branching off into helping people who lost someone way too early.”

The newest nonprofit the Herings started, which also benefits from the event Saturday is Archway of Hope.

Archway of Hope offers resources and support for those who lost someone early.

“We know firsthand how amazing it was when people who had lost a child or lost someone too early offered their hope to us, because you feel hopeless,” Lorna said.

“I know what always has stirred me so much about everything having to do with Rhett after his death is how so many people came alongside us and really took it upon themselves to make us know and understand how much Rhett was loved and how much he could make a difference.”

While anything goes for clothing, Lorna and Jimmy said they’ll be ‘going all out’ with their 70′s themed attire.

“It’s a serious topic in what we are doing is really going to make a difference but for this night look we’re going to plan on having a great time,” Jimmy said. “We really are.”

Retro Revolution’s presenting sponsor is TFNB Your Bank For Life. Rocket Federal Credit Union is the gold sponsor and local philanthropists Margaret and Weldon Ratliff are the entertainment sponsors.

