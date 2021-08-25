Services scheduled for Central Texas social studies teacher who died of COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Services have been scheduled for Connally Junior High School

seventh-grade social studies teacher David “Andy” McCormick, 49, who died Tuesday of COVID-19.

Visitation is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday at Lake Shore Funeral Home at 5201 Steinbeck Bend Dr. in Waco.

The funeral service is at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Burial follows at Moore Cemetery in Chalk Bluff.

McCormick, a Waco native, Pan American University graduate, and U.S. Air Force veteran, is survived by his wife and three hildren.

He was last on the campus on Aug. 18.

“While Mr. McCormick was new to this campus this year, he was well-known having taught for us in the past and has family teaching here and children who graduated from Connally ISD,” Assistant Superintendent Jill Bottelberghe said in a letter to parents.

“We extend our sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to his family, students, and friends.”

Counselors from the Connally ISD and the Region 12 Education Service Center were available at the school all week.

“We encourage you to talk with your child as it is important for students to express their feelings to trusted adults and loved ones,” Bottelberghe said.

“Traumatic events such as the sudden loss of a loved one can trigger emotional responses that may require additional support.”

An educator was among the first McLennan County residents to die of the virus.

G.W. Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry died of complications from the virus on March 31, 2020.

