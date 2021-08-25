Advertisement

Services scheduled for Central Texas social studies teacher who died of COVID-19

David "Andy" McCormick, 49, died Tuesday of COVID-19.
David "Andy" McCormick, 49, died Tuesday of COVID-19.(Funeral home photo)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Services have been scheduled for Connally Junior High School

seventh-grade social studies teacher David “Andy” McCormick, 49, who died Tuesday of COVID-19.

Visitation is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday at Lake Shore Funeral Home at 5201 Steinbeck Bend Dr. in Waco.

The funeral service is at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Burial follows at Moore Cemetery in Chalk Bluff.

McCormick, a Waco native, Pan American University graduate, and U.S. Air Force veteran, is survived by his wife and three hildren.

He was last on the campus on Aug. 18.

“While Mr. McCormick was new to this campus this year, he was well-known having taught for us in the past and has family teaching here and children who graduated from Connally ISD,” Assistant Superintendent Jill Bottelberghe said in a letter to parents.

“We extend our sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to his family, students, and friends.”

Counselors from the Connally ISD and the Region 12 Education Service Center were available at the school all week.

“We encourage you to talk with your child as it is important for students to express their feelings to trusted adults and loved ones,” Bottelberghe said.

“Traumatic events such as the sudden loss of a loved one can trigger emotional responses that may require additional support.”

An educator was among the first McLennan County residents to die of the virus.

G.W. Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry died of complications from the virus on March 31, 2020.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salado firefighters were able to free the driver, but the victim died at the scene.
Central Texas man killed in grinding collision with 18-wheeler on I-35 identified
The Waco ISD, with two-dozen schools and around 14,500 students, announced Thursday it will...
One of the largest school districts in Central Texas will require masks in schools
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Armed with a machete, a Texas homeowner woke up and went outside after hearing glass breaking....
Burglary suspect hospitalized after homeowner slashes him with machete
The lockdown was precautionary, the district said. (File)
Central Texas high school locked down while police investigate nearby shooting

Latest News

A judge says Florida school districts may impose mask mandates; rules Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates
Veteran Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Sgt. Christopher Ray Wilson,
Veteran Central Texas game warden dies of complications from COVID-19
Fort Stockton
Fort Stockton ISD reverses mask decision; will not require them in schools
Texas National Guard Sgt. Reggis Madzudzo died Tuesday.
COVID-19 claims life of Texas National Guardsman