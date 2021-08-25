Advertisement

Silver Alert: Smith County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding missing elderly man

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help finding a missing elderly man.

Sgt. Larry Christian, a spokesman for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, said the SCSO is looking for 85-year-old Alonzo Harris. He went missing from his residence in the 11300 block of County Road 2222 near Arp Tuesday afternoon.

“Information received is that he may have been in the Tyler city limits earlier this evening,” the press release stated.

Harris is 5-feet-6 inches tall, according to a press release from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. He has gray hair with a buzz cut, and he weighs about 169 pounds. Harris suffers from dementia and is on medication.

“Smith County officials have submitted a Silver Alert and are awaiting the activation,” the press release stated.

Harris is driving a silver 2004 Ford F-150 pickup with the Texas license plate BE-46801. A post on the Kilgore Police Department Facebook page said the pickup has numerous dents and is dusty because it is used as a farm truck.

Anyone who sees Harris or the truck is urged to call 911 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

