Slim rain chances are back; Eyes are on the tropics

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
We’ve been in cruise control with our weather staying steady these past few days, however, today is our tranisiton day as high pressure starts to move to the north. That will open the door for some moisture to move in tonight and that could lead to showers and weaker thunderstorms for some. Rain chances are going to be highest along and east of I-35 tonight and most will stay dry but the chance for some rain will stick around through the overnight hours. For Thursday, as moisture continues to take over the rest of Central Texas, the opportunity for rain expands. That said, we still only expect an isolated chance for rain Thursday afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the mid 90s, so a few degrees lower, but the humidity will make it feel just as hot. Same set up for Friday and into the weekend.

We keep the shot at daily rain each afternoon through at least Sunday. As we approach the weekend, we will be tracking the tropics and an area of potential development setting it’s sight on the Gulf.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: While no storm has formed yet, we are monitoring a disturbance in the Caribbean that may eventually turn into a named storm and could threaten the Texas/Louisiana coastline. Since the storm has yet to even develop a closed center of circulation, forecasting the intensity and path is extremely difficult, and the current guidance on it will change. All in all, residents along the Gulf Coast should be on alert. We will continue to monitor all tropical updates closely over the coming days.

