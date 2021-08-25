Stray showers returning to the forecast

For yet another day, high temperatures will be flirting with the triple-digits. Just like the past few days, we’ll get close to the century mark but many of us will fall short. After today, we’ll only have maybe one more chance in the near term for triple-digit temperatures as rain chances and partly cloudy skies return helping to drop temperatures. Today will be the transition day away from the hot conditions and into more seasonably hot weather since we’re expecting near triple-digit highs and rain chances for some. Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s under clear skies will stay mostly clear throughout most of the day propelling highs into the upper 90s. Some late-day clouds will be possible mainly east of I-35 where there will be a chance for a stray late-day shower. Rain chances are only near 10%, mainly for Milam, Robertson, and Leon County, after 2 PM, but those rain chances will actually increase to 20% around and after sunset. It’s entirely possible thanks to some moisture moving in from the east for isolated showers until 2 AM. Most of us will miss the rain though, but the opportunity for rain expands to the entire area Thursday. A few isolated showers may bubble up anywhere in the heat of the day Thursday. Thanks to Thursday’s extra clouds and the rain chances, highs should drop into the mid-90s!

We’ll continue to see temperatures fall into the low-to-mid 90s for highs starting Friday and lasting through at least Sunday. Each and every day will feature partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance for a stray shower or two in the afternoon. After Sunday, the forecast becomes exceptionally unclear all thanks to a potential tropical storm that should be entering the Gulf this weekend. We won’t have a clear picture as to how strong the system may be or where the storm may go until the storm gets better organized. The disorganized wave could either move on a more northerly track toward the tip of the Yucatan Peninsula, near Cancun, which would likely take the system into East Texas or Louisiana. If the system takes a more southerly track farther inland over the Yucatan, it is more likely to impact the South Texas Coastal Plains. A southerly track would pull the system up the I-35 corridor which means we would see greatly increased rain chances, noticeably cooler temperatures, and occasionally breezy winds while the track toward Louisiana would give us next to no rain and likely spike our temperatures for a day to 100°. Our current forecast is somewhere in the middle of that with highs next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday in the low 90s with a 20% to 30% chance of rain. The forecast will change over the coming days so stay tuned for updates!

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.