Tyler woman pleads guilty to scamming thousands of elderly victims

By Stewart Smith
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman has pleaded guilty to federal charges for her part in a scam that preyed on thousands of elderly Americans.

Tracey Lynn Brookshier, 52, of Tyler, admitted her guilt as part of a plea agreement reached with the prosecution. Brookshier, who now resides in Louisiana, plead guilty to one charge of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business and one count of aiding and abetting. In exchange, prosecutors offered punishment in the form of 36 months of probation, restitution payment in the amount of $125,997.78, forfeiture in the amount of $7,917 and a home detention sentence length of which has not yet been specified.

Brookshier’s plea was before U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love. Brookshier’s sentencing will be before a U.S. district judge at a later date.

Brookshier and five others were arrested in July 2020. The indictment alleges that they impersonated Social Security Administration and IRS/Department of Treasury officials. Callers allegedly claimed that the victim’s Social Security number had been suspended because of suspicious activity and could be reactivated by payment of some amount. Other callers allegedly claimed that victims owed back taxes and were required to satisfy the fictional debt to avoid threatened legal action.

