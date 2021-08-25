Waco: City to improve infrastructure, emergency plan to fill gaps snowstorm revealed

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Six months after one of the worst snowstorms in Texas history, Waco city leaders have assessed the damage and are making plans to be even more prepared.

“I’m excited about the future, I think we’re going to respond better,” said Dillon Meek, City of Waco Mayor. “I still think that we have to acknowledge that Waco fared much better than other cities, and that wasn’t by accident.”

It was by design, Meek said, calling the response during Winter Storm Uri a “triumphant moment” for the city.

“There’s a little fight in there, and not with each other, with the real enemy, which in this case was the storm,” said Meek. “This is the Waco way, this is the identity of the city, and I think it was embodied so well in this moment.”

From city staffers sleeping in their offices to churches and other organizations opening up impromptu warming centers, city officials praised the overall response during Uri.

However, the snowstorm also revealed places where improvements needed to be made.

On Aug. 17, city staff presented council members with a draft ‘action plan’ report which outlined the city’s storm response, areas where the city fell short, and recommendations on how to fill those gaps and make improvements.

“It’s so detailed from ‘how do we protect our decorative fountains’ to ‘how do we keep warm the puppies and kittens that are in our care’, ‘how do we make sure that we have the chemicals on hand to make sure padlocks open to access supplies,’” said Kelly Palmer, councilwoman for district four.

Assistant City Manager Ryan Holt gave the presentation.