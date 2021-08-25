Advertisement

Waco: City to improve infrastructure, emergency plan to fill gaps snowstorm revealed

Waco saw 205 straight hours of sub-freezing temperatures in Feb. 2021, according to city...
Waco saw 205 straight hours of sub-freezing temperatures in Feb. 2021, according to city officials.(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Six months after one of the worst snowstorms in Texas history, Waco city leaders have assessed the damage and are making plans to be even more prepared.

“I’m excited about the future, I think we’re going to respond better,” said Dillon Meek, City of Waco Mayor. “I still think that we have to acknowledge that Waco fared much better than other cities, and that wasn’t by accident.”

It was by design, Meek said, calling the response during Winter Storm Uri a “triumphant moment” for the city.

“There’s a little fight in there, and not with each other, with the real enemy, which in this case was the storm,” said Meek. “This is the Waco way, this is the identity of the city, and I think it was embodied so well in this moment.”

From city staffers sleeping in their offices to churches and other organizations opening up impromptu warming centers, city officials praised the overall response during Uri.

However, the snowstorm also revealed places where improvements needed to be made.

On Aug. 17, city staff presented council members with a draft ‘action plan’ report which outlined the city’s storm response, areas where the city fell short, and recommendations on how to fill those gaps and make improvements.

“It’s so detailed from ‘how do we protect our decorative fountains’ to ‘how do we keep warm the puppies and kittens that are in our care’, ‘how do we make sure that we have the chemicals on hand to make sure padlocks open to access supplies,’” said Kelly Palmer, councilwoman for district four.

Assistant City Manager Ryan Holt gave the presentation.

Most Read

Emma Presler is not currently in custody and police released a recent 2020 booking photo of the...
Wanted Texas teenager charged with murder, accused of setting man on fire
The accident happened at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 84. (File)
Counselors available on local high school campus after student dies in fiery crash
Brady Bond, formerly the head football coach at Mexia High School and athletic director for the...
Inquiry into resignation of Mexia head coach finds ‘no criminal offense was committed’
Officers don’t know where or when the shooting occurred, police spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said...
Police identify man who died of gunshot wound at local hospital after car crashed into fence
Damage to Valley Mills High School Track & Field.
Police: Vandals who struck local track and football field come forward, are cooperating

Latest News

The Smith County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing elderly...
Silver Alert: Smith County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding missing elderly man
Police released surveillance images Tuesday of a woman wanted in connection with a forgery...
Police search for woman after forgery attempt. 2 vehicle burglaries near local park
Masks will be provided for anyone who doesn't have one.
Texas public charter school system mandates mask use
An area school district that has recorded almost 430 cases of COVID-19 among students,...
One area school district rejects health department recommendation to close for 10 days