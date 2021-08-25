‘We are in a standoff with the Delta variant,” Waco mayor says

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco and McLennan County are in a standoff with the Delta variant of COVID-19, Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said during a virtual news conference Wednesday, and healthcare workers are having to make difficult decisions about whom to care for.

McLennan County has at least 1,197 active cases of the virus, according to Waco-McLennan County Public Health District data, and 160 patients diagnosed with the virus are hospitalized, 36 of them on ventilators.

A record 39 COVID-19 patients were on ventilators earlier this week.

Ninety-three percent of those hospitalized are not vaccinated against the virus.

All ICU beds are in use and hospitals are converting other beds to accommodate the overflow, Meek said.

More than 30 residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died since the first of the month and two morgue trucks are now in use to hold the bodies, Meek said.

Healthcare workers are showing signs of burnout, but are still holding strong, Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center cardiologist Dr. Umad Ahmad said.

Critical needs are higher, patients are younger and sicker, and the hospital’s population is above 100% capacity, he said.

Dr. Brian Becker of Ascension Providence Hospital urged residents to get vaccinated to take the burden off healthcare workers, who, he said, are exhausted.

The latest spike is putting pressure on local hospitals, emergency rooms are extremely busy, and patients are held there because there aren’t regular rooms available, he said.

In Trauma Service Area M, which includes Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties 204 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Tuesday, filling 33% of available beds and accounting for more than 42% of all hospitalizations. One ICU bed was available Tuesday, according to Department of State Health Services data.

Both Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest were notified earlier this month they would receive additional nurses and respiratory therapists.

Some of those reinforcements arrived at Ascension Providence Monday evening.

Healthcare workers sent by the state arrived at Ascension Providence Hospital Monday evening. (Larry Brown)

McLennan County has the highest vaccination rates of any of the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring.

More than 53.5% of the county’s residents 12 and older have received one dose of vaccine, up from 47.5% a month ago and more than 44% are fully vaccinated, up from just more than 41% a month ago.

Across Central Texas, more than 47% of residents 12 and older have received one dose, up from about 41.5% a month ago, and almost 39% are fully vaccinated, up from about 36% a month ago.

Statewide more than 67% of residents 12 and older have received one dose, up from about 60% a month ago and almost 56% are fully vaccinated, up from about 52% a month ago.

Rates of full vaccination among residents 12 and older in other Central Texas counties include just more than 40% in Bosque County, up from about 39% a month ago; more than 33% in Coryell County, up from just more than 31% a month ago; more than 38% in Falls County, up from about 36% a month ago; almost 34% in Freestone County, up from more than 31% a month ago; more than 43% in Hamilton County, up from 41% a month ago; more than 36% in Hill County, up from 34.5% a month ago; just more than 38% in Lampasas County, up from 36% a month ago; almost 35% in Leon County, up from about 33% a month ago; more than 34% in Limestone County; up from about 31% a month ago; just more than 40% in Milam County, up from about 38% a month ago; almost 37% in Mills County, up from about 35% a month ago; almost 37% in Mills County, up from about 35% a month ago; just more than 42% in Navarro County, up from about 39% a month ago; about 40% in Robertson County, up from just less than 38% a month ago, and 31.5% in San Saba County, up from 29% a month ago.

Fall classes are underway at Baylor, McLennan Community College and in the county’s school districts, not all of which are reporting case numbers.

Baylor University’s online dashboard Tuesday afternoon showed 77 active cases involving students, five involving staff members, vie involving faculty and five involving contractors, and 4,192 total cases since Aug. 1, 2020. On Aug. 24, 2020, Baylor reported 137 total cases. The university has issued interim protocols because of the increased spread of the virus that call for the use of face coverings in certain indoor settings including classrooms and labs when used for academic instruction and in some indoor locations where social distancing might not be possible. The protocols also call for more frequent testing of those who are unvaccinated or don’t have an exemption because of a positive test

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed 30 active cases Tuesday and 72 total since Aug. 1.

The Waco ISD dashboard Tuesday showed 18 active cases and 23 total since Aug. 1. Classes begin in the district next Monday.

The Lorena ISD dashboard showed 40 active cases Tuesday, 22 of them at the elementary school.

The Mart ISD dashboard last updated on Aug. 16, showed two active cases.

The McGregor ISD dashboard showed 42 active cases Tuesday.

The Moody ISD dashboard showed no active cases as of Monday.

The Valley Mills ISD dashboard showed two active cases as of Monday.

