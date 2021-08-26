10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 8.28.21-8.29.21

(KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

Warm up for Dove Season with the American Cancer Society! The 2021 Shoot for a Cure Skeet Shoot takes place on Saturday at Weber’s Shooting Range in Troy starting at 10 a.m. Teams of four and individual tickets are available. Each ticket provides entry, breakfast, lunch and post-shoot drinks.

It’s time to Meet the Bears at McLane Stadium this Saturday. The free event is 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature student-athletes from football and include several of Baylor’s 19 athletic teams. Fans will have the opportunity to meet and get autographs from student-athletes and coaches, along with Bruiser and Marigold. Family activities include inflatable games, face painting and photo opportunities. Concession stands will be open with snacks and beverages available for purchase. Free admission and free parking will be located in McLane Stadium Lot 2. Guests may enter the stadium through Gate C starting at 2:15 p.m. Bruiser’s Locker Room will be open from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. and the Sideline Shop across from section 123 will be open during the event with official Baylor merchandise available for purchase. Baylor’s Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for this event.

Come get your groove on with dinner, drinks, and disco dancing at Retro Revolution this Saturday night at the Exchange Event Center in McGregor. Doors open at 6:00pm. There will be an auction, Mexican food dinner, and an open bar with beer, wine, and margaritas. Tickets are $150 each or purchase a table for eight. All proceeds will help fund the nonprofit organizations, Rhett Revolution and Archway, whose missions are to spread kindness and offer hope to people who have lost someone too early.

On August 29, 1856, the City of Waco was incorporated. In the 165 years since, the city has grown and developed through times of plenty and hardship. Join Waco History on Saturday for a scavenger hunt to trace Waco’s early years. Starting from the Waco Farmer’s Market at 500 Washington Ave anytime between 8:30 am and 10 a.m., individuals or teams will travel around Waco to learn about the city’s early history. Download the free Waco History app to decipher each clue, follow the information to the historical locations, and complete interactive missions as you explore Waco’s founding in chronological order. To play, you’ll be asked to answer prompts and upload pictures to the social media platform of your choice - either Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram - using the hashtag #WacoHistoryHunt. At the end, three lucky teams will win prizes from local businesses for most points, most creative, and most historical insight.

It’s going to be totally rad...at this 80′s Prom Gone Bad. A Murder Mystery Prom is happening on Saturday night at the Venue by Inn on the Creek in Salado. The night will be rockin’ with dinner and cocktails at this “Mayhem Senior Prom” event.

Saturday the 14th annual Karem Classics Car Show takes place in Waco – all makes and models of cars, trucks, and motorcycles are welcome. There will be BBQ and taco food trucks along with door prizes and trophies awarded to categories like best in show, best original, and top 25.

Woodway’s annual Wine + Food Festival is Saturday at the Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. It will be an evening of wine, yummy food samples, live music and more. To attend, you must be 21 years old and up.

It’s all about unmasking the new in you at the Rock the Runway Fashion Show at Dewey Recreation Center in Waco. Bring a new, unwrapped toy to be entered to win a tv or cash gift card. This event benefits Matthew’s Angels of Love (Children’s Cancer Center) and benefits victims of domestic violence.

Bruceville-Eddy United Methodist Church will hold a Raise the Roof Barbecue Fundraiser on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to raise funds for their 100-year-old church’s roof. An in-person or to-go plate of smoked brisket, sausage, beans, potato salad, and dessert will be served for $15. Address is 404 W. 3rd Street, Eddy, Tx.

The Teague Farmers Market has officially been open for 1 year! Celebrate this Saturday at the night market on Main Street from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be farmers and artisans at the market, with 40+ local vendors, family-friendly, live music, and lots of community!

Want us to include your event? Send information to camille.hoxworth@gray.tv or news@kwtx.com

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.