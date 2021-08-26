Advertisement

Area officer makes an arson arrest after flames engulf home, vehicle

David Wiggins, 41 of Waxahachie, was charged with driving while intoxicated, two counts of arson and burglary of a habitation.(Jail photo)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ITASCA, Texas (KWTX) – An Itasca police officer made an arson arrest after flames engulfed a home and a vehicle on Aug. 17 in the 700 Block of K Lane.

David Wiggins, 41 of Waxahachie, was charged with driving while intoxicated, two counts of arson and burglary of a habitation.

He was booked into the Hill County Jail, Itasca police said.

“After the flames were extinguished, there were some concerning signs of a fire possibly being intentionally set,” Itasca police said.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was asked to help in the investigation, which identified a suspect, police said.

Wiggins was arrested after an officer on surveillance spotted the suspect’s vehicle headed back to the house, and pulled it over because the windshield had been punched in.

The driver of the vehicle “was allegedly extremely intoxicated,” police said.

Firefighters from Itasca, Covington, Blum, and Grandview extinguished the fire.

“They were able to save the dwelling from further damage and save the life of a hamster that a 5-year-old child was really worried about,” police said.

