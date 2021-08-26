Advertisement

Central Texas high school locked down while police investigate nearby shooting

The lockdown was precautionary, the district said. (File)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) – Marlin High School was locked down briefly Thursday while police investigated a shooting nearby the campus at 1400 Capps St.

The shooting did not happen on Marlin ISD property, district spokeswoman Leah Wayne said.

The lock down lasted for about 15 minutes.

Information about the shooting wasn’t immediately available.

