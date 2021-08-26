Advertisement

Fort Stockton ISD to now require masks

Fort Stockton High School. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Fort Stockton High School. (CBS 7 File Photo)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - Another local school district is now requiring masks.

Fort Stockton ISD announced Wednesday night that it was instituting a mask mandate.

Beginning Thursday, all students, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks inside FSISD schools, facilities and buses.

The district says that more information will be made available as questions arise.

