How much ice cream can a Pint-Sized Hero eat in a year? One local 5th grader is about to find out

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - A local fifth grader will enjoy free ice cream for a year after being named Baskin-Robbins’ eleventh Pint-Sized Hero.

Romella Spitzer, 10, of Copperas Cove, was chosen for the award because of her work in helping the local special needs community, a passion inspired by her older sister who has autism.

“When I help people it’s like a good feeling in your heart and it truly makes the person you’re helping smile and just be happy,” Romella said. “You can see their eyes just light up.”

The Miss Preteen Five Hills 2020 has been lighting up many eyes for many years.

In February, the Williams Ledger student opened a lemonade stand.

She used the money raised there to purchase supplies for a painting event she later held called ‘Chocolate Fantasia,’ where special needs students came together to paint and enjoy chocolate treats.

“The best part of Chocolate Fantasia was just seeing the kids, just bright smiles when they see their paintings on display and eating the chocolates was amazing, too,” she said.

Romella then held a sale of the canvases painted by the students.

When all was said and done, and with the addition of a $1,500 gift from the Fort Hood Thrift Store, Romella had $3,400 she wanted to donate.

“She worked so hard on this project,” her mom, Chandra said.

Romella chose to give all the money to CCISD’s special education program and for her work she was recognized with the Texas Student Hero Award.

Baskin-Robbins heard about Romella and wanted to recognize her, too, by naming her the chain’s 11th Pint-Sized Hero which comes with the free ice cream for a year.

“It makes me feel really excited,” Romella said.

“I don’t have to eat alone too because I can share it with my sister and my brother.”

In addition to the free ice cream, the Baskin-Robbins Joy in Childhood Foundation recognized Romella with a $5,000 donation to her charity of choice.

She chose Camp Periwinkle, a summer camp in Texas for children with cancer and their siblings.

Baskin-Robbins launched its Pint-Sized Heroes Program in May 2020 to recognize young people across the U.S. who are making a difference in their communities and proving “you don’t have to be a grownup to step up.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.