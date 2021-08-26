Advertisement

Introducing Alona, TSA’s cutest canine

Alona sniffs out explosives and explosive materials at the Las Vegas airport.
Alona sniffs out explosives and explosive materials at the Las Vegas airport.(KSNV/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) – In celebration of National Dog Day, we introduce you to Alona. She was just voted the Transportation Security Administration’s cutest canine.

Don’t be fooled by her sweet face, the 4-year-old golden retriever has a tough job working to keep travelers safe.

Alona sniffs out explosives and explosive materials at the Las Vegas airport.

Her handler is trained to interpret her behaviors when she detects something.

The TSA invited the public to vote among four finalists for the title and Alona came out as top dog.

The agency says using trained canines remains a highly effective part of airport security systems.

Alona’s handler is planning a party to celebrate her accomplishment.

The adorable pooch will also be featured on the cover of the 2022 TSA Canine Calendar.

Copyright 2021 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Counselors from the Connally ISD and the Region 12 Education Service Center will be available...
COVID-19 claims the life of Central Texas social studies teacher
The accident happened at around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 84 in Brown County. (File)
Central Texas woman, teenager injured in head-on crash that left one man dead
McLennan County deputies, Robinson police, and U.S. marshals were involved in the search. (File)
3 local schools secured as authorities search for wanted man who ran after police chase, crash
The Czech Stop in West is no longer open 24 hours a day.
Famously delicious Central Texas spot struggles with staffing shortage, cuts hours
Local school to close for in-person instruction following multiple confirmed COVID cases

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths
At least 12 U.S. service members were killed and 15 were injured in an attack at Kabul's airport
Explainer: How dangerous is Afghanistan’s Islamic State?
Grease on kitchen walls, onions in a bucket and a dead fly on a greasy pan caught the eye of...
Restaurant Report Card for August 26, 2021