Local health experts warn against taking animal worm drug to treat or prevent COVID-19

'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The FDA is warning the public not to take the medication, Ivermectin, used to treat livestock to prevent COVID-19.

Dr. Amy Mersiovsky, Director of Nursing at Texas A&M Central Texas and a farmer herself, says Ivermectin is an anti-parasite drug commonly used on horses.

A form of the drug is FDA approved in humans for two specific conditions cause by parasitic worms, but it has not been approved for treating or preventing COVID-19. Still, that has not stopped a handful of people around the country from attempting to purchase the animal version of the drug, leaving the companies no option but to put up warning signs against it.

“They can get neurological problems, balance problems, seizures, people have even died from this,” she said.

While some studies do exist on a form of Ivermectin being used for treating COVID, no health agencies have approved it for use, and any data that does exist is not enough to suggest it is safe. Regardless, Mersiovsky urges anyone with questions about the drug or the COVID vaccine to contact their healthcare provider.

“We know that every medication has risks, so you need to talk with your healthcare provider,” she said.

“I want to remind everyone that Ivermectin is used for parasites. COVID-19 is a virus. Right there, it should give you an inclination that it’s not an effective treatment.”

Up to this point, the Texas Poison Center Network says it’s received 150 calls about Ivermectin exposure so far this year, with 55 coming in July.

