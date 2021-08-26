Advertisement

Local school to close for in-person instruction following multiple confirmed COVID cases

The campus will be closed August 26th and 27th and will reopen on the 30th.
(Hannah Hall)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Harmony Science Academy in Waco will close the building for in-person instruction Thursday and Friday, August 26th and 27th after multiple students and staff are lab-confirmed to have COVID-19.

According to an email sent to parents of children at the school, HSA-Waco has directly contacted any individuals determined to be in close contact with the infected individuals.

The school will close to “thoroughly clean the campus and ensure that individuals affected will have time to test or seek medical care.”

The campus will reopen Monday, August 30th at which time a mask policy will go into effect.

The mask policy is as follows:

1. Masks will be required for all persons inside Harmony Public Schools buildings and transportation services (ex. buses). If an individual does not have a mask, one will be provided.

2. For students who are unable to wear a mask, a mask exception form is available in each student’s Skyward account.

