Major Hurricane May Strike US Gulf Coast Next Week

zone of potential landfall location for a tropical disturbance that could form into a hurricane
zone of potential landfall location for a tropical disturbance that could form into a hurricane
By Brady Taylor, Camille Hoxworth, Sean Bellafiore and Elliot Wilson
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
While no storm has formed yet, we are monitoring a tropical wave in the Caribbean that may eventually turn into a named, tropical system with eyes on the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. With the latest update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) early Wednesday morning the area of interest now has a 90% chance of further development in the next 48 hours to 5 days. There are a lot of uncertainties still but what we do know, is that potential for a tropical system to develop looks likely by today or Friday. As it does become a bit more organized, it appears that this tropical system could be capable of quickly intensifying as it moves into the Gulf — a situation where residents along the Texas and Louisiana coastline should stay hurricane-aware.

WHAT WE ARE WATCHING: Shower and thunderstorm activity continues to become better organized in association with a trough of low pressure located less than 200 miles south of Jamaica. Environmental conditions remain conducive for development, This system is forecast to move northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea near the Cayman Islands tonight, near Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Friday, and into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

LATEST MODEL GUIDANCE: Since the storm has yet to even develop a closed center of circulation, forecasting the maximum wind speeds or rainfall amounts for our area is exceedingly difficult, and any numbers our computers are currently suggesting will change as we process new data.

A Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to fly into what is currently know as Invest 99L in the Caribbean later this afternoon to gather data and would be the first way of telling if Tropical Storm Watches/Warnings will be needed for Cuba & the Caymans.

If Central Texas ends up on the eastern side of any potential system, then our impacts are greater. Landfall along the Texas coastline would mean we could see flooding concerns with 6-8″ of rain, tree and powerline damage with winds peaking at about 50mph (which could mean power outages), along with cloudy and cooler days next week. If the system goes more East towards Louisiana, our impacts are smaller: less than a half in of rain, peak winds around 25mph, and hot days next week around 100 degrees.

While predicting the future path and intensity of a storm that has not even formed yet is very difficult, guidance is consistently coming in that shows signs of further development as we go weekend. Stay with KWTX on the air, KWTX.com, and our free KWTX Weather App for forecast updates as we gather new information as it comes in over the coming days.

