Advertisement

OpenTable helps restaurants verify customers’ vaccination status

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Next time you reserve a table at your favorite restaurant, you may have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The reservation app OpenTable is partnering with CLEAR to use its digital vaccination verification capability.

Here’s how it works. If a restaurant has a vaccination requirement, OpenTable users will be notified with a banner from CLEAR.

Clicking on it will take them to a page with instructions for signing up for a free account.

Next time you reserve a table at your favorite restaurant, you may have to provide proof of...
Next time you reserve a table at your favorite restaurant, you may have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.(Source: CNN/file)

Once that is done, they’ll have to scan a passport or ID card and send a selfie via CLEAR to verify their identity.

Users do not have to be part of CLEAR’s paid identity verification program used at airports to sign up for its digital vaccine card.

The program is expected to launch next month.

OpenTable currently lists more than 400 restaurants in the U.S. that require indoor diners to be vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Counselors from the Connally ISD and the Region 12 Education Service Center will be available...
COVID-19 claims the life of Central Texas social studies teacher
The accident happened at around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 84 in Brown County. (File)
Central Texas woman, teenager injured in head-on crash that left one man dead
McLennan County deputies, Robinson police, and U.S. marshals were involved in the search. (File)
3 local schools secured as authorities search for wanted man who ran after police chase, crash
The Czech Stop in West is no longer open 24 hours a day.
Famously delicious Central Texas spot struggles with staffing shortage, cuts hours
Local school to close for in-person instruction following multiple confirmed COVID cases

Latest News

A fatal shooting scene is seen via aerial view in Kankakee, Illinois, on Thursday. Two people...
Mayor: 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Illinois courthouse
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Official: Several US Marines killed in Kabul airport suicide attacks
Two deputies are in stable condition after being airlifted to St. Joseph hospital following a...
Two Grimes County deputies airlifted to St. Joseph after short chase, crash
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing many nurses to suffer burnout and, in some cases, lead to...
Hospitals face staffing shortages during pandemic