Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card for August 26, 2021

Grease on kitchen walls, onions in a bucket and a dead fly on a greasy pan caught the eye of...
Grease on kitchen walls, onions in a bucket and a dead fly on a greasy pan caught the eye of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.(KWTX)
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Twisted Root Burger Co. at 801 South 2nd St. in Waco got an 86 on a recent inspection.

The health worker noted the kitchen walls were covered in grease.

There were onions sitting in liquid in a bucket.

The report didn’t say what kind of liquid.

There was a pan with grease residue and a dead fly on it.

The ice cream was stored in a dirty container, and there was slime in the bar area.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop at 215 South University Parks Dr. in Waco got a 91 on a recent inspection.

According to the report, there was food residue on a serving spoon and knife, and a mold-like substance in the ice machine.

Also, the ice for drinks was stored in a place where it came into contact with un-sanitized equipment.

The Coffee Shop at 1005 West McGregor Dr. in McGregor got a 91 on a recent inspection.

According to the report, three grease barrels outside were not stored properly.

Coverings and floor tiles were missing in several spots in the food prep area.

There was a broken spatula that had to be thrown out.

There was no thermometer in the hot hold box, and a spray bottle of Windex was missing a label.

This week’s Clean Plate Award winner is La Familia Restaurant at 1111 La Salle Ave. in Waco.

This homestyle spot is open for breakfast starting at 7 a.m. so you can grab some huevos rancheros, migas, or an omelets plate.

For lunch and dinner there are the traditional enchiladas, chalupas, or the good ole’ American hamburger.

There is also a kid’s menu.

WACO-MCLENNAN COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

BELL COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

Most Read

Counselors from the Connally ISD and the Region 12 Education Service Center will be available...
COVID-19 claims the life of Central Texas social studies teacher
The accident happened at around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 84 in Brown County. (File)
Central Texas woman, teenager injured in head-on crash that left one man dead
McLennan County deputies, Robinson police, and U.S. marshals were involved in the search. (File)
3 local schools secured as authorities search for wanted man who ran after police chase, crash
The Czech Stop in West is no longer open 24 hours a day.
Famously delicious Central Texas spot struggles with staffing shortage, cuts hours
Local school to close for in-person instruction following multiple confirmed COVID cases

Latest News

The Waco ISD, with two-dozen schools and around 14,500 students, announced Thursday it will...
One of the largest school districts in Central Texas will require masks in schools
The NHC upgraded this tropical system to Tropical Storm Ida on Thursday afternoon
Tropical Storm Ida forms, expected to strike U.S. Gulf Coast as near-major hurricane as early as this weekend
Romella Spitzer (right) was chosen for the award because of her work in helping the local...
How much ice cream can a Pint-Sized Hero eat in a year? One local 5th grader is about to find out
The lockdown was precautionary, the district said. (File)
Central Texas high school locked down while police investigate nearby shooting