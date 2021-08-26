Restaurant Report Card for August 26, 2021

(KWTX) - Twisted Root Burger Co. at 801 South 2nd St. in Waco got an 86 on a recent inspection.

The health worker noted the kitchen walls were covered in grease.

There were onions sitting in liquid in a bucket.

The report didn’t say what kind of liquid.

There was a pan with grease residue and a dead fly on it.

The ice cream was stored in a dirty container, and there was slime in the bar area.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop at 215 South University Parks Dr. in Waco got a 91 on a recent inspection.

According to the report, there was food residue on a serving spoon and knife, and a mold-like substance in the ice machine.

Also, the ice for drinks was stored in a place where it came into contact with un-sanitized equipment.

The Coffee Shop at 1005 West McGregor Dr. in McGregor got a 91 on a recent inspection.

According to the report, three grease barrels outside were not stored properly.

Coverings and floor tiles were missing in several spots in the food prep area.

There was a broken spatula that had to be thrown out.

There was no thermometer in the hot hold box, and a spray bottle of Windex was missing a label.

This week’s Clean Plate Award winner is La Familia Restaurant at 1111 La Salle Ave. in Waco.

This homestyle spot is open for breakfast starting at 7 a.m. so you can grab some huevos rancheros, migas, or an omelets plate.

For lunch and dinner there are the traditional enchiladas, chalupas, or the good ole’ American hamburger.

There is also a kid’s menu.

WACO-MCLENNAN COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

BELL COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES