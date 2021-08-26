Spotty rain chances through the weekend

Humidity is and will be on the rise for the next few days leading to the possibility of some scattered rain and thunderstorms each afternoon. With a few extra clouds, the ramped up humidity, and some spotty rain chances, temperatures won’t be quite as warm for the next several afternoons, highs in the low to mid 90s. The rain chance is only about 20% each afternoon Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Our next few days will be hot and humid!

All eyes are in the tropics over the next several days as we watch Tropical Depression 9, which could become Hurricane Ida. The current forecast calls for this system to make a landfall Monday morning on the Louisiana Gulf coast. This would mean no direct impacts for Central Texas with only small rain chances for the first half of next week and highs in the mid 90s. With that being said, far east Texas is still included in the path of uncertainty. We still need to keep an eye on the forecast through the weekend for any possible shifts in the track of where this system is headed.

READ MORE HERE: Tropical Depression 9 forms in the Caribbean, Heading towards the Gulf of Mexico

Our forecast from late Sunday through early Tuesday of next week is all dependent on what happens with this tropical system. Stay tuned for updates, and read full details above.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.