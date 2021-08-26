Advertisement

Turning ‘cooler’ with some rain, future Ida may miss Central Texas

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s that time of year where the typical mundane summer weather pattern (which has kind of been absent this year) starts to break a little bit and occasional cooler temperatures and some rain creeps into the forecast. That’s exactly what we’re expecting for the remainder of the work week and into the weekend as a bit of tropical moisture moves through Central Texas. It’s still going to be a hot day today but rain is possible late this afternoon and this evening. Morning temperatures in the mid-70s with under generally clear skies will warm into the mid-to-upper 90s late this afternoon. There’s going to be a chance for a stray shower in eastern Bell and Milam County through around 8 AM, but we’ll overall have to wait until the late afternoon and evening for isolated showers to bubble up. Rain should be few and far between but rain is actually possible anywhere in Central Texas. Today’s best rain chances arrive after 3 PM and stick around through around midnight. Extra clouds move through our Central Texas skies Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and that’ll help to drop our daytime high temperatures down into the low 90s with potentially even a few upper 80s too. We’ll have another 20% chance of rain each afternoon through Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center is expecting the tropical wave near Jamaica to form into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next 48 hours and while there are still a fair amount of uncertainties regarding the track of what will likely be Ida.

Future Ida is taking a more northerly track through the Caribbean which means the most favored location for landfall of this system is from the Houston area toward the Alabama and Florida border with a likely landfall location around Louisiana. The track east of our area means we’ll likely be mostly dry with a rain chance near and especially east of I-35, breezy north winds, and likely near triple-digit temperatures thanks to sinking air on the back side of the system. If the system did track more westerly, which is looking unlikely now, our rain chances will increase and temperatures will be low.

Unfortunately for wherever this storm makes landfall, it’s looking likely that the system may quickly strengthen as it enters into the exceptionally warm Gulf of Mexico and it’s possible that the system strengthens into a major hurricane before it makes landfall likely on Monday or early Tuesday. If this storm were to make landfall in the U.S. as a major hurricane, it would be the 6th U.S. landfall so far this season and the first hurricane to impact the U.S. this year. If the system makes landfall in Louisiana, it would be the 6th tropical system to make landfall in The Pelican State since 2020 and potentially the third major hurricane.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Counselors from the Connally ISD and the Region 12 Education Service Center will be available...
COVID-19 claims the life of Central Texas social studies teacher
The accident happened at around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 84 in Brown County. (File)
Central Texas woman, teenager injured in head-on crash that left one man dead
McLennan County deputies, Robinson police, and U.S. marshals were involved in the search. (File)
3 local schools secured as authorities search for wanted man who ran after police chase, crash
An area school district that has recorded almost 430 cases of COVID-19 among students,...
One area school district rejects health department recommendation to close for 10 days
Few ICU beds are available. (File)
‘We are in a standoff with the Delta variant,” Waco mayor says

Latest News

fastcast clear sky night alico waco downtown sunset sunrise buildings city cityscape
Slim rain chances are back; Eyes are on the tropics
Smoke from Caldor Fire causes closures and event cancellations in the Lake Tahoe area.
Crews struggle to stop fire bearing down on Lake Tahoe
Camille's Wednesday Evening Fastcast
KWTX Fastcast Images
Stray showers returning to the forecast