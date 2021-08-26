Two Grimes County deputies airlifted to St. Joseph after short chase, crash

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Two Grimes County deputies are in stable condition after being airlifted to St. Joseph hospital following a short pursuit Thursday morning.

A two-man unit was conducting a traffic stop on a gray Dodge pickup around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, when the drive of the pickup failed to yield, according to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office. A short pursuit followed on West Johnson Avenue within Anderson city limits.

The deputies and the suspect vehicle collided in a curve, and the suspect, 19-year-old Cole Miller Reynolds, ran from the scene.

The deputies suffered serious injuries, and according to the sheriff’s office Deputy Mike Ryan had to be extricated from the vehicle by the fire department. A medical helicopter took the deputies to St. Joseph’s Regional Emergency Room.

Deputy Daniel Caswell, the driver, has a broken leg and received lacerations to his head. Ryan has a broken femur, a compound tibia/fibula fracture and his other leg is broken as well.

The sheriff’s office says Reynolds was later captured around 6 a.m. on CR 185 and charged with evading arrest. He was taken to Navasota hospital before he was taken in to custody.

UPDATE: Cole Reynolds, 19 is being charged with evading arrest after he led Grimes County deputies on a high speed chase early Thursday morning. The two deputies received serious injuries but are expected to make a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/555MFVTmAz — Mekena Rodriguez (@MekenaRodriguez) August 26, 2021

