Aggie football player arrested on drug, firearm charges

Micheal Clemons, 24
Micheal Clemons, 24(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University police arrested DL Micheal Clemons, 24, Thursday night after officers say they smelled marijuana in his vehicle.

Police say they were called out to the McFerrin Athletic Center around 8 p.m. because someone appeared to be removing a parking boot from a vehicle.

Officers reportedly found Clemons sitting in the driver’s seat of that vehicle. They asked Clemons to step out of the vehicle and found he had an outstanding warrant for driving with an invalid license. Clemons reportedly lied about his name when police first arrived.

According to authorities, officers smelled marijuana inside the vehicle. They reportedly found a small amount of marijuana as well as a pistol inside a backpack after a search.

Clemons is charged with marijuana possession, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and failure to identify. Clemons was released Friday morning after posting an $11,400 bond.

He’s played for Texas A&M since 2017 and is on the roster as a defensive lineman, but has been suspended from the team indefinitely.

