Central Texas veterans question Biden’s moves in Afghanistan

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some local veterans continue to question President Biden’s decision to withdraw troops and pull out of Afghanistan after 13 U.S. service members were killed and 15 others injured in an attack in Kabul, the deadliest day for U.S. forces in Afghanistan in a decade.

“No one wants to be the last one to die in vain,” said Army Veteran Jeremy Fay, “It’s such a waste.”

Fay said the situation is a lost cause and questions whether U.S. intervention over two decades made a difference.

“To give up so much of yourself - your time, your essence and being - and to see no return on your investment, to see it crumble and the house of cards come crashing down, you begin to lose faith in the policymakers that sent you there in the first place,” he said.

Fay isn’t alone.

Army Veteran and Associate Professor of Social Work Jeffrey Yarvis said counseling other veterans as they see the violence unfold is one of the toughest challenges of his life.

“We’re seeing things happen in real time and it’s kind of an endless loop playing behind you,” he said.

“That can be triggering for people that have PTSD. As a veteran who served 34 years and who has deployed, it’s hard for me because I lost a good friend there.”

While nothing can replace the sacrifices made, Yarvis said the best thing veterans can do is look at how Vietnam veterans moved forward, and use that to become a positive outlet for the hundreds of Afghan families coming to the U.S.

“Let yourself grieve,” he said.

“Use your grief to change the world use your grief to change the world for someone else around you. Maybe you can learn from something like that and move forward.”

