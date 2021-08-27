COVID cases are rising in one Central Texas school district and some residents are concerned

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – The Gatesville ISD has more than 2,700 students, and dozens of them have come down with COVID-19 as the new school year gets underway.

Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed 120 active cases of the virus across the district’s five schools, 41 of them at the high school.

Terry Aslin, a father and a 36-year resident of Gatesville, said Thursday he thinks things are getting out of control.

“I look back on the very first day of school and we had 24 cases,” Aslin said.

“Eleven school days later, we are at 120. They are going the wrong way.”

“People are not heading the CDC’s warnings or CDC’s advice, not masking up in indoor spaces and I think we are seeing a result of that and also the low vaccination rates,” Aslin said.

Just more than 34% of Gatesville residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated against the virus and among residents 12- to 15-years-of-age, just more than 13% are fully vaccinated, according to state data.

In the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring, more than 39% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and statewide more than 56% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

Almost 520 active cases were reported Thursday in Coryell County, where 42 residents diagnosed with the virus have died since the start of the pandemic.

Aslin has been in contact with both the school and city officials to express his concerns.

“Our governor has asked us to take personal responsibility and people haven’t,” Aslin said.

“Get vaccinated if you choose or if you don’t, wear a mask.”

School staff members said Thursday they have been in meetings to discuss the situation surrounding the COVID outbreak.

Gov. Greg Abbott is standing firm on an order that bars local counties, cities and school districts from requiring mask use, but at least nine lawsuits have been filed over the ban.

The Texas Education Agency, in revised guidance issued on Aug. 19, said the mask provisions of Abbott’s July 29 executive order “are not being enforced as the result of ongoing litigation. Further guidance will be made available after the court issues are resolved.”

