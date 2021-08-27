ECISD passes resolution to require masks in schools

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Independent School District board passed a resolution to require masks in ECISD schools; however, the mandate will not go into effect until a final decision has been made by the Texas Supreme Court and guidance has been given by the Texas Education Agency.

The mask requirement will go into effect if deemed legally and medically appropriate.

Dozens of people spoke passionately at the meeting both for and against the resolution.

“There is an agenda to implement socialism in our nation,” Jennifer Woodall said. “To me, this is just one step towards that, and I just can’t stand for it.”

“If a universal masking policy is not passed, the repercussions will inevitably impact instruction for students and teachers, and parents will miss work,” said a retired ECISD teacher.

“Never, in a million years did I think I was going to have to a policy that affects my child’s breathing and compromises his lungs, compromise the oxygen that goes to their brain,” said a mother, who was joined at the podium by her two children.

“Why are we making kids wear these cloth masks when we don’t know their long-term effects?”

Another man went as far as accusing medical experts of misleading the public.

“They’re lying to us, folks,” he said. “Vaccines don’t work. Masks don’t work.”

But several medical experts spoke, highlighting the drastic increase in COVID cases in recent weeks.

“I’ll tell you that most shifts begin with crying, and most shifts end with crying,” said Christin Timmons, the Medical Center Hospital Chief Nursing Officer. “There is no room left. There is no room left in the inn... I really feel like we’re one patient away from disaster.”

At the start of the day, the meeting was thought to be more of a formality. That was until the Texas Supreme Court ruled for Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order barring local school districts from requiring students to wear masks.

The ruling surprised the Ector County ISD.

“Blindsided and surprised, both,” Superintendent Scott Muri said. “Again, our intent was to implement the policy for faculty tomorrow and students Monday.”

Now the school district will wait for however long until a decision is made.

