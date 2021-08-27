Entire 4th grade at area intermediate school quarantined

ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - The entire fourth grade at Rockdale Intermediate School has been quarantined for the next 10 days because of the number of active COVID-19 cases, Rockdale Superintendent Dr. Denise Monzingo said in a letter to parents Friday.

The Rockdale ISD has 44 active cases, 18 of them at the intermediate school, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.

“The district has created a COVID alert levels chart with green, yellow, orange and red levels,” she wrote in the letter.

“This chart is based on CDC recommended thresholds in schools. Once a school, classroom or grade level reaches the red level of active cases, we believe closing for a few days is the safest option for students and staff,” she said.

The 10-day break will slow the spread and give crews time to deep clean fourth grade classrooms.

Milam County had 204 active cases of the virus Friday.

Almost 41% of Milam County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to state data Friday.

