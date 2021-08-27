Advertisement

Entire 4th grade at area intermediate school quarantined

The entire fourth grade at Rockdale Intermediate School has been quarantined because of the...
The entire fourth grade at Rockdale Intermediate School has been quarantined because of the number of active COVID-19 cases. (File)(Classroom desk)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - The entire fourth grade at Rockdale Intermediate School has been quarantined for the next 10 days because of the number of active COVID-19 cases, Rockdale Superintendent Dr. Denise Monzingo said in a letter to parents Friday.

The Rockdale ISD has 44 active cases, 18 of them at the intermediate school, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.

“The district has created a COVID alert levels chart with green, yellow, orange and red levels,” she wrote in the letter.

“This chart is based on CDC recommended thresholds in schools. Once a school, classroom or grade level reaches the red level of active cases, we believe closing for a few days is the safest option for students and staff,” she said.

The 10-day break will slow the spread and give crews time to deep clean fourth grade classrooms.

Milam County had 204 active cases of the virus Friday.

Almost 41% of Milam County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to state data Friday.

