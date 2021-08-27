Advertisement

Fort Stockton ISD reverses mask decision; will not require them in schools

Reversal was made because of the Texas Supreme Court’s decision to render Gov. Abbott authority over GA-38
Fort Stockton
Fort Stockton(Por el personal de Telemundo 20)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fort Stockton ISD will no longer require masks immediately, due to the Texas Supreme Court’s decision today to render Governor Abbott’s authority regarding GA-38.

The school board will meet Monday, August 30.

The board will discuss and potentially decide on incentives for staff and students of the district to pledge to wear masks while in school.

