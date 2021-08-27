Fort Stockton ISD reverses mask decision; will not require them in schools
Reversal was made because of the Texas Supreme Court’s decision to render Gov. Abbott authority over GA-38
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fort Stockton ISD will no longer require masks immediately, due to the Texas Supreme Court’s decision today to render Governor Abbott’s authority regarding GA-38.
The school board will meet Monday, August 30.
The board will discuss and potentially decide on incentives for staff and students of the district to pledge to wear masks while in school.
Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.