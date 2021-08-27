Ida now a Category 1 Hurricane; Louisiana Bracing For Impacts this Weekend

With wind measured to 75mph by Hurricane Hunters, Ida is now a hurricane as it moves over Western Cuba. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Ida to strengthen into a strong category 3 major hurricane just before a likely Louisiana landfall.

Hurricane Ida Forecast

Ida has now become a Category 1 hurricane in the Caribbean Sea and has made landfall on the Isle of Youth. The path Ida is likely going to take will send the system into the Gulf of Mexico tonight. When Ida emerges, it’ll likely be slightly weaker and potentially a bit more disorganized, but low wind shear and very high sea-surface temperatures will allow Ida to quickly strengthen. The National Hurricane Center’s forecast shows Ida making landfall in Central or Eastern Louisiana as a strong category 3 storm late Sunday. Ida could realistically reach category 4 strength before the expected Louisiana landfall depending on how much the land interaction with Cuba disrupts the system.

With wind measured to 75mph, Ida is now a Category 1 hurricane (KWTX)

If this storm were to make landfall in the U.S. as a major hurricane, it would be the 6th tropical storm or stronger to make a U.S. landfall so far this season and the first hurricane to impact the U.S. this year. If the system makes landfall in Louisiana, it would be the 6th tropical system to make landfall in The Pelican State since 2020 and the third major hurricane in roughly a year’s time.

Central Texas impacts should be minimal

Since Ida is expected to move more toward East Texas, Louisiana, or farther east along the Gulf Coast, our weather impacts will be minimal. A track through east Texas or the western half of Louisiana will cause sinking air over Central Texas. Sinking air means compressional heating and that’ll likely send temperatures into the triple-digits for the first time this year. Rainfall should be minimal, but scattered rain may occur for cities and towns east of I-35.

If Ida moves through eastern Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, or Florida would bring us nearly no sensible weather changes but temperatures could be on the warm side in the upper 90s. We’d be too far away, even with a large hurricane, for any sort of rainfall directly from the storm.

Stay with KWTX on the air, KWTX.com, and our free KWTX Weather App for forecast updates as we gather new information over the coming days.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.