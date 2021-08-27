Local fire station closed for mold abatement

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Fire & Rescue Station No. 3 at 3606 Midway Dr. will be closed temporarily while workers treat the building for mold and make some scheduled renovations, officials announced Thursday.

“For the safety of our crews and staff, personnel will temporally relocate to a nearby facility,” Temple Fire & Rescue Chief Mitch Randles said.

“We don’t anticipate any significant impact to response times as a result of this relocation.”

The crews assigned to the station will stage nearby at the Temple EMS station at 2986 South Thornton Ln.

The work is expected to take about three months.

Fire broke out in June at Station No. 5 at 510 North Apache Dr. while the station’s crew was on a call.

Investigators believed the fire was caused by a pan left on a stove, which was left on.

Crews assigned to the station were moved temporarily to Station No. 8.

In September 2003, crews were removed from Fire Station No. 6 after mold was detected inside walls.

The crews assigned to the station were temporarily housed in a motor home that was parked on the site of the station until more permanent quarters were found.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.