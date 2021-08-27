Local high school evacuated because of bathroom fire, then later locked down
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Ellison High School in Killeen, which was evacuated Friday morning because of a restroom fire, was locked down Friday afternoon, although it wasn’t immediately clear why.
Police responded to reports of fights at the school early Friday afternoon, and a district tweet indicated there was a rumor of a student with a gun.
The fire broke out just after 9:10 a.m. Friday.
The cause has not been determined.
Students and staff remained outside until firefighters gave an all clear.
Parents were notified just before 9:25 a.m. through the district’s mass communication system.
