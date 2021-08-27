Local high school evacuated because of bathroom fire, then later locked down

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Ellison High School in Killeen, which was evacuated Friday morning because of a restroom fire, was locked down Friday afternoon, although it wasn’t immediately clear why.

Police responded to reports of fights at the school early Friday afternoon, and a district tweet indicated there was a rumor of a student with a gun.

Ellison Parents, our campus is currently being locked down due to a rumor of a weapon on campus. Killeen ISD takes all threats seriously and is currently investigating the allegations of Killeen Police. Please do not come to our campus at this time. Read more in the graphic below pic.twitter.com/mFFNpNlejC — KilleenISD (@KilleenISD_) August 27, 2021

The fire broke out just after 9:10 a.m. Friday.

The cause has not been determined.

Students and staff remained outside until firefighters gave an all clear.

Parents were notified just before 9:25 a.m. through the district’s mass communication system.

