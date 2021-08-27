Advertisement

Local high school evacuated because of bathroom fire, then later locked down

Police responded to the school early Friday afternoon.
Police responded to the school early Friday afternoon.(Eric Franklin)
Aug. 27, 2021
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Ellison High School in Killeen, which was evacuated Friday morning because of a restroom fire, was locked down Friday afternoon, although it wasn’t immediately clear why.

Police responded to reports of fights at the school early Friday afternoon, and a district tweet indicated there was a rumor of a student with a gun.

The fire broke out just after 9:10 a.m. Friday.

The cause has not been determined.

Students and staff remained outside until firefighters gave an all clear.

Parents were notified just before 9:25 a.m. through the district’s mass communication system.

