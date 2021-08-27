Advertisement

Lubbock man arrested, charged with 9 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child

Alejandro Campos Jr, 34, of Lubbock. Charged with 9 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a...
Alejandro Campos Jr, 34, of Lubbock. Charged with 9 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was arrested Friday and charged with nine counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to the arrest warrant, 34-year-old Alejandro Campos Jr. is accused of sexually assaulting a child starting in 2014, when the child was around four or five years old.

The child told investigators the assaults happened daily.

When Campos was interviewed, he denied all allegations at first but after further questioning, he said, “Alright, I did it.” He also said the child pushed him to see his genitals and asked him to perform sexual acts on her and with her. He said she was four or five years old when that happened.

The child said she made an outcry when she was four or five years old, and the sexual assaults happened until she was around eight years old.

On July 28, 2021, the child’s mother contacted police and said she did not know anything had happened until recently.

On August 18, 2021, Campos went to the police department to be interviewed.

Campos was arrested booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center at 3:47 a.m. on August 27, 2021. No bond has been set at this time.

