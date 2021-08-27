NET Health: ‘Large-scale, uncontrolled’ spread of COVID-19 happening across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - All of the counties in the Northeast Texas Public Health District’s jurisdiction are experiencing the highest level of community spread when it comes to COVID-19, according to a map released by NET Health on Thursday, Aug. 26.

The health district’s updated community spread map shows substantial community spread in the seven counties they cover: Smith, Gregg, Wood, Rains, Van Zandt, Henderson, and Anderson counties. The health district uses a seven-day rolling rate to determine the level of spread. The rolling rate calculates the average number of all COVID-positive cases from the previous seven days, according to NET Health. That answer is then divided by the population of the county and multiplied by 100,000.

NET Health defines substantial spread as large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission, including congregate settings like schools, workplaces, nursing homes, and day cares. It’s their scale’s highest level of spread.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.