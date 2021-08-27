Advertisement

Pet of the Week for August 27: Smokes

Smokes is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Central Texas.
By Elliot Wilson
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Greg May Honda Pet of the Week is Smokes, a fun-loving dog who likes to cuddle.

If you are interested in adopting Smokes, reach out to the Humane Society of Central Texas.

The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco, Texas. The shelter’s number is (254) 754-1454.

You can learn more about Zorro by watching the Facebook live below:

