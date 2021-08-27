Plaque dedication ceremony honors former Texas Tech President Duane Nellis

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University’s Office of the President hosted a plaque dedication ceremony celebrating the tenure of former Texas Tech President Duane Nellis.

Nellis served as the 16th president of Texas Tech from 2013 to 2016. His plaque was unveiled Friday morning near the administration building breezeway. His plaque is among previous former university presidents.

Texas Tech’s Innovation Hub at Research Park was established under Nellis’ leadership. He also played a key role in the university’s progress in becoming a Hispanic-Serving institution during his tenure.

A pioneer education and administrator, Nellis additionally served as president of Ohio University and the University of Idaho.

He stepped down as Texas Tech’s President on Jan. 22, 2016.

