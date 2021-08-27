Advertisement

Plaque dedication ceremony honors former Texas Tech President Duane Nellis

Texas Tech University's Office of the President hosted a plaque dedication ceremony to...
Texas Tech University's Office of the President hosted a plaque dedication ceremony to celebrate the tenure of former Texas Tech President Duane Nellis.(Texas Tech University)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University’s Office of the President hosted a plaque dedication ceremony celebrating the tenure of former Texas Tech President Duane Nellis.

Nellis served as the 16th president of Texas Tech from 2013 to 2016. His plaque was unveiled Friday morning near the administration building breezeway. His plaque is among previous former university presidents.

Texas Tech’s Innovation Hub at Research Park was established under Nellis’ leadership. He also played a key role in the university’s progress in becoming a Hispanic-Serving institution during his tenure.

A pioneer education and administrator, Nellis additionally served as president of Ohio University and the University of Idaho.

He stepped down as Texas Tech’s President on Jan. 22, 2016.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salado firefighters were able to free the driver, but the victim died at the scene.
Central Texas man killed in grinding collision with 18-wheeler on I-35 identified
The Waco ISD, with two-dozen schools and around 14,500 students, announced Thursday it will...
One of the largest school districts in Central Texas will require masks in schools
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Armed with a machete, a Texas homeowner woke up and went outside after hearing glass breaking....
Burglary suspect hospitalized after homeowner slashes him with machete
Local school to close for in-person instruction following multiple confirmed COVID cases

Latest News

U.S. Marine David Lee Espinoza
Rio Bravo mourns loss of local hero
Alan Haire addresses his team during the 2021 season
Football is family: A local team’s starting QB position is family tradition
Alejandro Campos Jr, 34, of Lubbock. Charged with 9 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a...
Lubbock man arrested, charged with 9 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child
While masks are not required, the Waco ISD is strongly recommending them at football games....
No masks required for high school football games, capacity limits up to local schools