Police identify woman struck, killed while walking in street near popular local park

Police were investigating Friday after a woman was struck and killed as she walked in the...
Police were investigating Friday after a woman was struck and killed as she walked in the street near a popular local park. (File)(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police Friday identified a woman who was struck and killed Thursday night as she walked in the street near Long Branch Park in Killeen as Alyssa Danielle Davis, 30.

Officers who responded to the accident at around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of East Rancier Avenue found Davis lying in the roadway and started to perform lifesaving measures until paramedics arrive, police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in a press release Friday.

Davis was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.

She died at around 11:15 p.m., Miramontez said.

An autopsy was ordered.

Investigators determined Davis was walking west in the roadway on East Rancier when a westbound Chevrolet Silverado struck her.

Police didn’t say whether the driver stopped.

Killeen police are still looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run early in the morning on Aug. 15 that claimed the life of Yolanda Monique Butler, 37.

She was struck as she walked in the roadway on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Two other people were struck and killed in separate accidents on Aug. 7 in Killeen.

One of the accidents was also hit-and-run.

