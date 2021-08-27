Advertisement

Police search for Central Texas woman who disappeared a month ago

Heather Renea Paulson may be with Eliott Tyrone Slater and the two may be traveling in a silver...
Heather Renea Paulson may be with Eliott Tyrone Slater and the two may be traveling in a silver Nissan Rogue.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) – Lacy Lakeview police asked for the public’s help Friday in the search for a woman who disappeared a month ago.

Heather Renea Paulson, 35, was last seen on or around July 29, police said in a Facebook post Friday.

She hasn’t had contact with family, friends, or her place of employment since then, they said.

She may be traveling in a silver 2013 Nissan Rogue with Texas license plate JCF5901 and may be in the company of Eliott Tyrone Slater, 35.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Lacy Lakeview Police Department at (254) 799-2479.

