Restroom fire prompts evacuation of local high school
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Ellison High School in Killeen was evacuated Friday morning because of a restroom fire.
The fire broke out just after 9:10 a.m.
The cause has not been determined.
Students and staff remained outside until firefighters gave an all clear.
Parents were notified just before 9:25 a.m. through the district’s mass communication system.
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.