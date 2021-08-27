Restroom fire prompts evacuation of local high school

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Ellison High School in Killeen was evacuated Friday morning because of a restroom fire.

The fire broke out just after 9:10 a.m.

The cause has not been determined.

Students and staff remained outside until firefighters gave an all clear.

Parents were notified just before 9:25 a.m. through the district’s mass communication system.

