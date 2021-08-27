Advertisement

Restroom fire prompts evacuation of local high school

Killeen firefighters responded quickly, the district said. (File)
Killeen firefighters responded quickly, the district said. (File)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Ellison High School in Killeen was evacuated Friday morning because of a restroom fire.

The fire broke out just after 9:10 a.m.

The cause has not been determined.

Students and staff remained outside until firefighters gave an all clear.

Parents were notified just before 9:25 a.m. through the district’s mass communication system.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salado firefighters were able to free the driver, but the victim died at the scene.
Central Texas man killed in grinding collision with 18-wheeler on I-35 identified
The Waco ISD, with two-dozen schools and around 14,500 students, announced Thursday it will...
One of the largest school districts in Central Texas will require masks in schools
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Armed with a machete, a Texas homeowner woke up and went outside after hearing glass breaking....
Burglary suspect hospitalized after homeowner slashes him with machete
Local school to close for in-person instruction following multiple confirmed COVID cases

Latest News

While masks are not required, the Waco ISD is strongly recommending them at football games....
No masks required for high school football games, capacity limits up to local schools
Police were investigating Friday after a woman was struck and killed as she walked in the...
Woman struck, killed while walking in street near popular local park
Tropical Storm Ida continues to get better organized and is expected to make landfall in Cuba...
Louisiana bracing for third major hurricane in just over a year as Ida nears hurricane strength
Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, R-Orange, presides as they House prepares to debate voting...
Texas GOP advances voting bill after Democrats’ holdout ends