Tropical moisture aiding in some extra rain chances for Central Texas

Tropical moisture moving from Florida to Texas isn’t associated with Tropical Storm Ida, but the moisture-rich air that’ll be moving through could help to bring Central Texas a few chances for showers and thunderstorms over the coming days. Rain chances are up a little bit, close to 30%, both today and tomorrow and with the extra rain chances and the clouds they’ll bring, high temperatures should be noticeably cooler than yesterday! We’re kicking off our Friday with morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s. Expect to see mostly clear skies early on with a few morning clouds, but we’ll gradually get more clouds building through the midday and into the afternoon. Today’s rain chances are highest west of I-35, along and south of Highway 190/I-45, and also in Milam, Robertson, and Leon County. Everyone will have the potential for rain though through the early evening hours. Today’s extra clouds and the rain potential should drop temperatures into the low 90s for highs but heat indices will still be as high as 100°!

The scattered rain potential hangs around Saturday and into Sunday too but the rain chances will come down from 30% Saturday to 20% to close the weekend. Just like with today, scattered rain is possible during the midday and afternoon although the best chances may come along and east of I-35. Morning temperatures in the low 70s should reach the low 90s with a heat index near 100°. Moisture moving away Sunday should drop those rain chances but isolated showers and possible west of I-35, along Highway 190, and near the Brazos Valley. We’ll hang on to the 20% chance of rain Monday but that might be it for the rest of the week. We’re expecting sinking air behind future Hurricane Ida which should warm our temperatures into the mid-90s for highs. Even after Ida departs the region, we’re expecting a ridge of high pressure to build across the Central-Southern Plains which should help to boost highs into the upper 90s as early as next Tuesday. The ridge won’t be around for long but it could get us dangerously close to our first 100° day of the year. Hopefully that doesn’t come to fruition because triple-digit temperatures are typically much harder to come by once we reach the middle of September.

READ MORE HERE: Tropical Storm Ida is expected to strengthen into a hurricane tomorrow and rapidly intensify into a category three hurricane.

