Varsity players at Central Texas high school mentor some pint-sized fans

Varsity volleyball and football players at China Spring High Schooll are taking some pint-sized...
Varsity volleyball and football players at China Spring High Schooll are taking some pint-sized fans under their wings.(Courtesy photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The varsity football and volleyball teams at China Spring High School are participating in a program called Lil’ Cougs in which students from kindergarten through third grade are paired with either a football or volleyball player.

It’s a fundraiser for the Athletic Booster Club but also a way for the kids to have a mentor.

This past week the volleyball team met with its young fans for the first time.

They enjoyed pizza, ice cream and some playtime together.

On Tuesday, the Lil’ Cougs attended the varsity volleyball game to cheer on their favorite players.

They then got the chance to go to a game and run out on the court with the team.

The varsity players decorated small volleyballs and threw them to their little fans in the stands.

Kadyne Emmot, a senior volleyball player, is paired up with China Spring Elementary School first grader Harper Davenport.

“My favorite part about the program is being able to run out with my Lil’ Coug, Harper,” she said.

“I really enjoyed getting to know her and watching her run out and have so much fun during it.  It just really made me happy and I’m so glad to be a part of it.”

The experience was unforgettable for Harper, too.

“My favorite part about the program is running out with Kadyne and meeting new friends,” Harper said. “Go Cougars!”

The varsity football team also has a program for young boys ages kindergarten through third grade.

Those boys have already had a meet and greet and will be invited to participate in activities at the team’s home game next Friday night

