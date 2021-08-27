Veteran Central Texas game warden dies of complications from COVID-19

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Veteran Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Sgt. Christopher Ray Wilson, 43, who appeared in an episode of “Lone Star Law” in 2016, has died of complications from COVID-19.

“Sgt. Wilson proudly served Texas as a State Game Warden with great purpose, pride, and dedication,” TPWD press officer said Friday.

“His End of Watch leaves a hole in the hearts of many who knew him,” Shugert said.

“The State of Texas is grateful beyond words, for the dignity, strength and sacrifice of his service. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.”

During his 17 years with the agency Wilson, a 2001 graduate of Sam Houston University, served in San Saba and Bell counties before he was promoted to sergeant special investigator, overseeing complex environmental crimes and threats to game wardens and park police officers.

He also helped train the next generation of cadets at the agency’s Game Warden Training Academy in Hamilton.

TMZ reported Wilson died on Thursday at Scott & White Medical Center to which he was admitted after testing positive for the virus.

“Lone Star Law” is an Animal Planet reality TV show that focuses on Texas game wardens.

Meet #TexasGameWarden Chris Wilson - Lone Star Law, Captain Scott Jurk and other #TexasGameWardens who serve a search warrant in ALL NEW #LoneStarLaw, TONIGHT 10/9c on Animal Planet Posted by Lone Star Law on Thursday, July 14, 2016

