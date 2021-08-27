Advertisement

WATCH: Cow rides in McDonald’s drive-thru line

By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (Gray News) – A woman going through a McDonald’s drive-thru lane had to do a double-take after seeing a cow cruising in the backseat of a car ahead of her in line.

You read that right – a cow.

Jessica Nelson couldn’t believe what she saw and pulled out her phone to get video evidence.

“I was in awe and couldn’t believe I was the only one videoing the cow,” Nelson said.

She posted the video on Facebook with the caption, “Tell me you live in Wisconsin without telling me you live in Wisconsin.”

With nearly 90,000 views, the cow is definitely getting noticed now.

Nelson said there were apparently three cows in the backseat, but the others were lying down.

It is unclear if the driver ordered any burgers for the cows.

