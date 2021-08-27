Woman struck, killed while walking in street near popular local park

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police were investigating Friday after a woman was struck and killed as she walked in the street near Long Branch Park in Killeen.

Officers who responded to the accident at around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of East Rancier Avenue found the woman lying in the roadway and started to perform lifesaving measures until paramedics arrive, police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in a press release Friday.

The woman, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.

She died at around 11:15 p.m., Miramontez said.

An autopsy was ordered.

Investigators determined the woman was walking west in the roadway on East Rancier when a westbound Chevrolet Silverado struck her.

Police didn’t say whether the driver stopped.

Killeen police are still looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run early in the morning on Aug. 15 that claimed the life of Yolanda Monique Butler, 37.

She was struck as she walked in the roadway on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Two other people were struck and killed in separate accidents on Aug. 7 in Killeen.

One of the accidents was also hit-and-run.

