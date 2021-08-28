165th anniversary of Waco’s incorporation celebrated with scavenger hunt

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Hundreds of people took to Waco streets today for a Waco history scavenger hunt in celebration of the anniversary of Waco’s incorporation.

The city of Waco was incorporated on August 29 1856. While Waco is now well known for things like the Alico building and Dr. Pepper and Baylor University, organizers of the scavenger hunt said they want people to learn about the depth of the city’s history.

“Waco has its own special quirks,” said Regina Wenger of the Waco History Organization which organized the scavenger hunt. “It also illustrates a lot of whats going on in the country and in the world. And there’s some really unique stories that come out of Waco.”

For the scavenger hunt participants formed teams and used clues from the Waco History app to help them find several historic sites across the city.

Some of the stops included the First Street Cemetery and the Waco Indian Village.

