Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for infant girl taken from Colorado Springs

(CBI)
By Amanda Alvarado and Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An AMBER Alert was issued for 21-month-old Ezaria Glover out of Colorado Springs, Colo. Friday night.

Authorities say Ezaria was last seen Friday around 3:30 p.m. and believe she is with her father, Earther Lee Glover Jr., 50.

Glover is considered armed and dangerous with a history of domestic violence, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Colorado Springs Police say Glover was involved in a disturbance with his ex-girlfriend and at one point, fired shots at her and her 10-year-old daughter.

No one was injured by the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salado firefighters were able to free the driver, but the victim died at the scene.
Central Texas man killed in grinding collision with 18-wheeler on I-35 identified
The Waco ISD, with two-dozen schools and around 14,500 students, announced Thursday it will...
One of the largest school districts in Central Texas will require masks in schools
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Armed with a machete, a Texas homeowner woke up and went outside after hearing glass breaking....
Burglary suspect hospitalized after homeowner slashes him with machete
The lockdown was precautionary, the district said. (File)
Central Texas high school locked down while police investigate nearby shooting

Latest News

Midway ISD reported 105 active COVID-19 cases among students and staff, and parents are...
Midway ISD parents urging school district to adopt mask mandate
Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in...
Board says RFK assassin Sirhan changed man; grants parole
Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in...
RFK assassin moves closer to freedom with help of 2 Kennedys
Chalk Ridge Falls tested for toxic algae
Chalk Ridge Falls closed during investigation