Advertisement

Area park closed after dog dies from suspected toxic algae

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) -An investigation is underway at Chalk Ridge Falls Park after a local pet owner says her dog got sick.

“We were going to meet at Chalk Ridge Falls and just hike, have our pups run around in the water,” Lauren Birdwell said.

“We thought it would be OK because a lot of that water is running.”

After about an hour exploring the park, Birdwell says things took a turn quickly for her 8-year-old dog, Autumn.

“We started walking, she kind of shook the water off and within what felt like not even a minute, her legs just lost all ability to move,” Birdwell said.

“She couldn’t stand and fell over.”

Birdwell wasted no time and rushed her dog to the vet saying Autumn was seizing on the car ride there.

“The vet tech has the little bag mask for her to breath for her and it just didnt seem like it was going to improve,” Birdwell said.

Autumn had to be euthanized. The vet told Birdwell the likely cause of the rapid decline being toxic blue-green algae, leading to the closure of Chalk Ridge Falls to investigate.

“The local agencies we are working with they came out here and took four samples,” Jeffery Phillips, interim manager of Stillhouse, said.

Blue-green algae is an organism that can be found in any body of water.

It can be poisonous or even deadly to both people and animals with no remedy according to the CDC.

“They basically took the jars,” Phillips said.

“We walked up and down the banks. We looked for the worst case scenarios. They took water samples and they also took areas of surface scum.”

Philips says the park will remain closed until they have the results from the water testing.

Philips says he expects that they will have the results from their investigation by mid-September.

Regardless of the results, local agencies plan to put up signs to educate the public about the potential risks.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salado firefighters were able to free the driver, but the victim died at the scene.
Central Texas man killed in grinding collision with 18-wheeler on I-35 identified
The Waco ISD, with two-dozen schools and around 14,500 students, announced Thursday it will...
One of the largest school districts in Central Texas will require masks in schools
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Armed with a machete, a Texas homeowner woke up and went outside after hearing glass breaking....
Burglary suspect hospitalized after homeowner slashes him with machete
The lockdown was precautionary, the district said. (File)
Central Texas high school locked down while police investigate nearby shooting

Latest News

Chalk Ridge Falls tested for toxic algae
Chalk Ridge Falls closed during investigation
Midway ISD in Central Texas
Midway ISD parents urging school district to adopt mask mandate
The mask mandate was put into place on August 18 for a period of two weeks.
Small school districts maintain masks as optional despite Waco ISD’s change
Varsity players at Central Texas high school mentor some pint-sized fans
Varsity players at Central Texas high school mentor some pint-sized fans