Area park closed after dog dies from suspected toxic algae

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) -An investigation is underway at Chalk Ridge Falls Park after a local pet owner says her dog got sick.

“We were going to meet at Chalk Ridge Falls and just hike, have our pups run around in the water,” Lauren Birdwell said.

“We thought it would be OK because a lot of that water is running.”

After about an hour exploring the park, Birdwell says things took a turn quickly for her 8-year-old dog, Autumn.

“We started walking, she kind of shook the water off and within what felt like not even a minute, her legs just lost all ability to move,” Birdwell said.

“She couldn’t stand and fell over.”

Birdwell wasted no time and rushed her dog to the vet saying Autumn was seizing on the car ride there.

“The vet tech has the little bag mask for her to breath for her and it just didnt seem like it was going to improve,” Birdwell said.

Autumn had to be euthanized. The vet told Birdwell the likely cause of the rapid decline being toxic blue-green algae, leading to the closure of Chalk Ridge Falls to investigate.

“The local agencies we are working with they came out here and took four samples,” Jeffery Phillips, interim manager of Stillhouse, said.

Blue-green algae is an organism that can be found in any body of water.

It can be poisonous or even deadly to both people and animals with no remedy according to the CDC.

“They basically took the jars,” Phillips said.

“We walked up and down the banks. We looked for the worst case scenarios. They took water samples and they also took areas of surface scum.”

Philips says the park will remain closed until they have the results from the water testing.

Philips says he expects that they will have the results from their investigation by mid-September.

Regardless of the results, local agencies plan to put up signs to educate the public about the potential risks.

