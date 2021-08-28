Advertisement

A Few Rain Chances From Ida Before The Heat Returns

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
We’ll have a few spotty showers going through this evening due to Ida, and this will keep temperatures cooler this evening too. The spotty rain chances die off around 11pm, after which we’ll be dry during the night. We start Sunday in the mid 70′s, with spotty rain chances building back up after sunrise as Ida will be moving through Louisiana. Highs will be in the low 90′s again during the afternoon, but the heat will start to build up as we head into the work week.

Rain chances will go away for the start of the week with highs getting back into the mid 90′s. Another spotty rain chances will be seen Wednesday, but other than that we’re looking dry for the week which means our temperatures will be able to consistently stay in the mid 90s.

Tropics Update: Ida will be making landfall late Sunday morning as a Category 4 hurricane. Winds are expected to be around 130mph as it pushes onto the land, and the storm surge is expected to be around 1 foot near the New Orleans coastline. By the time Ida dies off in the Midwest on Wednesday, nearly a foot of rain will have fallen in New Orleans with around 4 inches of rain having fallen in the central and northern portions of Louisiana; and Mobile, AL will be included in that.

